Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PANA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.