Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

