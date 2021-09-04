Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $974,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

