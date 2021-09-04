Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $980,000 in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIHU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

