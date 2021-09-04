Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,601 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $152,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

RAAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

