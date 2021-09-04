Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of -38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

