Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGAM stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

