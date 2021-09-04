Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

