Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

