Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $222,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.