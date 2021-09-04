MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.