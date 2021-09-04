Mango Markets Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $353.63 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.