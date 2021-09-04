Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $41.18

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $43.05. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 90,388 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

