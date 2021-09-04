Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $41.18

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $43.05. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 90,388 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
