Marc Taxay Sells 1,588 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.49 and its 200 day moving average is $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

