Mariana Garavaglia Sells 4,443 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

