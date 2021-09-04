MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 182,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,444. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.