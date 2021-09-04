MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 182,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,444. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $506.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.