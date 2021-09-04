MasterCraft Boat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $506.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.