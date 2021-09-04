Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $156.22. 441,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.