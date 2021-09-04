Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 807,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

