Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $209.47 and a 12 month high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

