Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.43. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

