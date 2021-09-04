Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

MTRN has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

MTRN stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,270,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 5,454.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 130,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

