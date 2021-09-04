Maxim Group Increases Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target to $67.00

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.