McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

