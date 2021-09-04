McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

