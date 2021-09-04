McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

