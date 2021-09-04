McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 140 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,638,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average of $260.36. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.