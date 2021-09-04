McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,882. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

