McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

