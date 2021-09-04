McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

