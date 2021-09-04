McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

