MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Financial Analysis

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MediWound has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 4.77 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -11.21 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.40 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediWound and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 87.01%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

