Megacoin (MEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $297,519.13 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.00434125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,640,216 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.