Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 13,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $294,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average of $322.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.