Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $149.06 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 613,939 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $149,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 9,225,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,044,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

