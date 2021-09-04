Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 16,500 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $50,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $93,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $5.87 on Friday, hitting $233.72. The company had a trading volume of 484,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.