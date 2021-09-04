Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

