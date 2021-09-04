Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $62.92 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $60,792.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00010483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,361,455 coins and its circulating supply is 12,075,081 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

