MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
