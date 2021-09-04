MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.