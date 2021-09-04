MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.