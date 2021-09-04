MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
