M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 242.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

MNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

