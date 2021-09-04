Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells $18,184,800.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after buying an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.