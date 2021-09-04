Mina Hits Market Cap of $795.69 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $795.69 million and $80.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 207,772,357 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

