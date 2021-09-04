Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

