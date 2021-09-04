Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

VNQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

