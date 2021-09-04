Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $74,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 130,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

