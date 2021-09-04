Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Reaches $3,461.16 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $27.84 million and $9,885.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,461.16 or 0.06931624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00141927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00179433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.15 or 0.07920934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,970.16 or 1.00074699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.11 or 0.00815315 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,043 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

