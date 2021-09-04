Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MIRM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

