Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,009 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

